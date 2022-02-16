ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 409,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,498,031 shares.The stock last traded at $40.69 and had previously closed at $40.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.