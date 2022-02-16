ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.
Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
