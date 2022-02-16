ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after buying an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

