Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PGNY opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
