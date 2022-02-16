Profund Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.