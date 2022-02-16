Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.