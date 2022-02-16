Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,567 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 151,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,807,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,625,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

