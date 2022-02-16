Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In other news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

