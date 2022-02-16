Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

