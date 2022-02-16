ProBit Token Market Capitalization Tops $14.42 Million (PROB)

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One ProBit Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges. ProBit Token has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $21,159.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00105795 BTC.

ProBit Token Profile

ProBit Token (CRYPTO:PROB) is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token . The official message board for ProBit Token is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

