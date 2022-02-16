Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $133.30

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.30 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 133.41 ($1.81), with a volume of 353261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.83).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.38) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.22) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

