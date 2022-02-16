PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 2,147 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. 51,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,503. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

