Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Richard J. Schiraldi Sells 26,700 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

