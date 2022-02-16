PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

Get PPL alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PPL by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PPL by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.