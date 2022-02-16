Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 125.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock worth $1,763,725. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

