Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $656.56

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.56 ($8.88) and traded as low as GBX 650.40 ($8.80). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 658.45 ($8.91), with a volume of 3,131 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The firm has a market cap of £92.08 million and a PE ratio of 34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 662.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 656.56.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

