Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $656.56

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.56 ($8.88) and traded as low as GBX 650.40 ($8.80). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 658.45 ($8.91), with a volume of 3,131 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The firm has a market cap of £92.08 million and a PE ratio of 34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 662.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 656.56.
Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.