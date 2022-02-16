Poolz Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $14.62 million and $1.15 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00010856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.44 or 0.07098932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.73 or 0.99810029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

