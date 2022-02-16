Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

