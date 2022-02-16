Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $131.76 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

