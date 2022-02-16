Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.
In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $131.76 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60.
Pioneer Natural Resources Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.