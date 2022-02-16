Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

