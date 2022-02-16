Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 67.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

Discovery stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

