Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $513,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,679 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

