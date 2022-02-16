Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

