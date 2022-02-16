Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.21 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Shares of RS stock opened at $166.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $124.03 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.