Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.16 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.