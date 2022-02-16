Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3,661.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,919 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,224. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $204.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

