Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $910,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 667.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,869,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,575,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

