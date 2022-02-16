Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 11,380 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PTC by 600.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,302,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

