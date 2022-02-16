Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 3,301 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.