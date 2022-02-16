Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,918 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

