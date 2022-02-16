Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 4,911 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 223.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

