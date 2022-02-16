Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 20,093 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 966.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Capri by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

