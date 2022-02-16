Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $22.13 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 975,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.