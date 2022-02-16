Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $18.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 81,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $440.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

