Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 77,100 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

