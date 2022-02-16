Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,177 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 807.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.