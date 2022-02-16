Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,177 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 807.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ALNY opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.