Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,441,500 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after buying an additional 1,790,545 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 12,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,302,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BGC Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 503,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

BGCP stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

