Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,907 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

INSP stock opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.41.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.