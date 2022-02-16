Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 286,166 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,166 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

