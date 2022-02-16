Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Morphic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

