Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 628,957 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,460,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 140,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.
In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
