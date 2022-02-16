Piper Sandler Weighs in on Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

