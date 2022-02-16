Piper Sandler Comments on Assurant, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

AIZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $165.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

