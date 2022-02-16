Piper Sandler Boosts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $85.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of PDS opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

