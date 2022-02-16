Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,564,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,628,000.

NASDAQ PTOC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,121. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

