Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $140.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 151,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

