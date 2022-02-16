PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPCCY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

