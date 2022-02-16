Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 51.9% in January

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $346.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

