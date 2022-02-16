Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NYSE FENG opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
