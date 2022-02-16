Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE FENG opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

