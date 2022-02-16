Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,670 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.13% of Pfizer worth $319,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 570,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

