Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.14 and traded as high as C$9.98. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 716,679 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEY. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,571,500. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and sold 224,917 shares valued at $2,293,325.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

